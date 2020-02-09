Oscars 2020: Complete Winners List

The 2020 Oscars are being held this Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, Calif., hosted for ABC by… no one, again.

Joker entered this year’s kudoscast with the most nominations, 11, including for Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips) and Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix). The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 followed with 10 total nods each.

Once the show starts (ABC, 8/7c), TVLine will designate the winners below as they are announced.

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Directing

The Irishman-Martin Scorsese

Joker- Todd Phillips

1917-Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time..In Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2

“Stand Up” Harriet

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time Hollywood

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Rum Cha-Cha