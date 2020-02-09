Oscars 2020: Complete Winners List

The 2020 Oscars are being held this Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, Calif., hosted for ABC by… no one, again.
Joker entered this year’s kudoscast with the most nominations, 11, including for Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips) and Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix). The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 followed with 10 total nods each.
Once the show starts (ABC, 8/7c), TVLine will designate the winners below as they are announced.
Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Directing
The Irishman-Martin Scorsese
Joker- Todd Phillips
1917-Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time..In Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2
“Stand Up” Harriet
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time Hollywood
Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Rum Cha-Cha