Oscars 2020: Grade Steve Martin and Chris Rock's Non-Hosting Monologue

The 2020 Oscars are flying without a host, as they did last year, but that doesn’t mean viewers had to do without an opening monologue.

Funnymen Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who each have hosted the Academy Awards in years past, stepped out on stage Sunday night after Janelle Monae opened the show with a musical number. Sharing an easy, genial vibe, the gents targets included Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Brad Pitt (“It’s like looking in a mirror,” Martin marveled), director Martin Scorsese (“I loved the first season of The Irishman!” quipped Rock of the three-hour crime drama) and overpaid Amazon overlord Jeff Bezos (whom Martin declined to dis, because “I like getting my packages on time”).

Martin and Rock also made note of the usual lack of diversity in nominees — both in race (whereas the Oscars 90 years ago had zero Black nominees, “now you’ve got one”) and in gender (what’s lacking from the directing nominees? “Vaginas!”).

Martin and Rock closed out their succinct monologue by saying, “We’ve had a great time not hosting tonight,” as the telecast segued into the night’s first awards.