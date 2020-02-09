MORE OSCARS Chrissy Metz Makes Oscars Debut With Breakthrough Performance — Watch

Idina Menzel Leads International Frozen Ballad at Oscars — Watch and Grade It

The artist formerly known as Adele Dazeem returned to the Oscars stage on Sunday to belt out another frosty anthem fit for a queen.

Channeling her inner Elsa, Idina Menzel treated the world to a special performance of “Into the Unknown,” one of several show stoppers from Disney’s Frozen II. The catchy tune, which unsurprisingly reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s US Kid Digital Songs chart, was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Academy Awards.

This performance was among the night’s most highly anticipated moments, and not just because of Frozen‘s popularity. The last time Menzel sang at the Oscars was in 2014, the year John Travolta famously butchered her name while presenting her performance of “Let It Go.”

“For eight seconds, I felt very sorry for myself,” Menzel admitted during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “Then I told myself, ‘Get your s–t together. This is your chance. Sing the damn song.’ But it did bother me for eight seconds. It threw me a little.”

Menzel was joined this year by Norwegian singer Aurora, who voices the “secret siren” Elsa references in her big number. And here’s a fun little fact: Billie Eilish, also an Oscars performer this year, cites Aurora as one of her earliest influences. “Something inside me clicked, like, that is what I want to do, no matter whether it goes anywhere or not,” Eilish told Vanity Fair of her first time seeing the music video for Aurora’s 2015 single “Runaway.”

The women were joined by nine other voices of Elsa from around the globe: Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Willemijn Verkaik, Takako Matsu, Carmen Garcia Saenz, Lisa Stokke, Kasia Łaska, Anna Buturlina, Gisela and Gam Wichayanee.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Menzel & Co.’s performance of “Into the Unknown,” then grade it in our poll below. And while you’re down there, drop a comment with your full review.