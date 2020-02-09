MORE OSCARS Idina Menzel Leads International Frozen Ballad at Oscars — Watch and Grade It

Chrissy Metz followed in her TV mom’s footsteps* on Sunday with a live performance at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The star of This Is Us made her musical debut on the Dolby Theatre stage with an emotional rendition of “I’m Standing With You,” the Oscar-nominated song from her hit movie Breakthrough. The dramatic track was penned by legendary songwriter Diane Warren.

Breakthrough, based on Joyce Smith and Ginger Kolbaba’s 2017 novel The Impossible, stars Metz as a devout Christian woman whose faith is tested by her adopted son’s near-death experience.

“I’m really, actually, very excited,” Metz told E!’s Daily Pop in the weeks leading up to her big performance. “I think everyone else is more nervous for me than I am. I know that I’m there to do a job. And, like, I’m gonna be present, I’m gonna be prepared and I’m just gonna have a good time. … It’s such an emotional song, so I’m very excited.”

*Metz’s This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore performed “I See the Light” from Disney’s Tangled with Zachary Levi at the 83rd Academy Awards. There, we saved you a Google.