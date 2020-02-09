Billie Eilish Makes Stunning Oscars Debut With The Beatles' 'Yesterday'

MORE BILLIE Billie Eilish Makes Emotional Grammys Debut — Watch Her Performance

Billie Eilish Makes Emotional Grammys Debut — Watch Her Performance Billie Eilish Makes Fiery Debut at 2019 American Music Awards — Watch

Two weeks after sweeping the Grammys, Billie Eilish made her Oscars debut during Sunday’s tribute to those the industry has lost this year.

Joined by her brother/songwriting partner Finneas O’Connell, Eilish performed a stunning rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday,” as the faces of Hollywood’s dearly departed flashed behind her.

Unlike other Oscars performers, whose songs were announced weeks in advance, Eilish’s musical moment remained shrouded in mystery prior to Sunday’s big show. The same went for Janelle Monae, who also played coy about what she had planned for the 92nd Academy Awards.

As previously mentioned, Eilish recently cleaned up at her first-ever Grammy Awards. The 18-year-old prodigy entered the ceremony as the youngest artist in Grammys history to be nominated for the four biggest awards in the same year. In addition to being named Best New Artist, Eilish also took home Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Bad Guy.”

And this may have been Eilish’s first time performing at the Academy Awards, but it probably won’t be her last. She was recently chosen to record the theme song for No Time to Die (the new James Bond movie), so depending on how that turns out, she could be back on the Oscars stage next year.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Eilish’s performance, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.