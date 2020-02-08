The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of Feb. 9

RELATED STORIES New on Netflix in February

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find seven season premieres (including the final seasons of Homeland and Strike Back), five debuts (including Cherish the Day, High Fidelity and docuseries Visible: Out on Television), a smattering of TV-movies (including the To All the Boys sequel) and so much more.

Sunday, Feb. 9

4 pm American Idol: Where the Stars Are Born special (ABC)

8 pm Oscars (ABC)

8 pm Power series finale (Starz; 83 minutes, followed by after-show)

9 pm Homeland final season premiere (Showtime)

9:51 pm Wrong Man Season 2 premiere (Starz; special time)

10 pm Kidding Season 2 premiere (Showtime; two episodes per week)

Monday, Feb. 10

8 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 finale (NBC; Week 1 of 2)

Tuesday, Feb. 11

3 am Camino a Roma documentary premiere (Netflix)

9 pm Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm Cherish the Day series premiere (OWN; special night and time)

10 pm For Life series premiere (ABC)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

3 am To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You TV-movie premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Cherish the Day Episode 2/time slot premiere (OWN)

8 pm Survivor Season 40 premiere (CBS)

10 pm The Soup revival premiere (E!)

Thursday, Feb. 13

3 am Love Is Blind series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Wife Swap Season 12 premiere (Paramount Network)

10 pm Impractical Jokers Episode No. 200 (truTV)

Friday, Feb. 14

3 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Season 2 premiere (Disney+)

3 am High Fidelity series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Utopia Falls series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Visible: Out on Television docuseries premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

8 pm Zombies 2 TV-movie premiere (Disney Channel)

10 pm Strike Back final season premiere (Cinemax)

10 pm The Weekly time slot premiere (FX)

Saturday, Feb. 15

8 pm The Thing About Harry TV-movie premiere (Freeform)

