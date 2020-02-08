TV Ratings: MacGyver Returns Steady, Dem Debate Dominates Friday Night

RELATED STORIES Ratings: CBS' Tommy Is Not Quite Evil, Katy Keene Does Riverdale-y Numbers

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ MacGyver opened Season 4 on Friday night with 6 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, on par with its previous season average (6.1 mil/0.7) and finale (5.5 mil/0.7), while ticking up in audience versus its Season 3 premiere.

Leading out of that (and returning to its usual time slot), Hawaii Five-0 (6.6 mil/0.7) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.55 mil/0.8) ticked up, leading all Friday entertainment programming in the demo.

ABC | Democratic Debate coverage averaged 6.9 mil and a 1.1, topping Friday in both measures.

THE CW | Charmed (596K/0.2) and Dynasty (326K/0.1) each dropped some eyeballs while steady in the demo, with the latter looking at a new audience low.

NBC | Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: The Musical: The Series (3.6 mil/0.4) ticked up in viewers while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

