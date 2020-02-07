Genius Season 3: See Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Finn Jones to Dickinson, Genius Season 3 First Look and More

Cynthia Erivo just notched an Oscar nod for playing American hero Harriet Tubman — and now we’re getting our first look at her playing the Queen of Soul.

National Geographic has released the first teaser for Season 3 of the biopic anthology Genius, with Erivo starring as legendary singer Aretha Franklin. (The teaser is set to debut during Sunday’s Oscars broadcast on ABC, where Erivo is nominated twice, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for Harriet.) In the teaser — which you can watch above — we see Aretha recording some of her iconic hits and basking in the limelight… but we also see her suffering through domestic disputes and childhood trauma. (Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance co-stars as Aretha’s father.)

“What kind of music do you really want to make, Miss Franklin?” producer Jerry Wexler asks her.

Aretha’s reply? “I want to make hits, Mr. Wexler.”

Want to hear more? Genius: Aretha premieres Monday, May 25 at 9/8c on NatGeo. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then hit the comments and tell us: Does Erivo look the part?