TVLine Items: Daisy Jones' Leading Man, Demi Gets Talk Show and More

Daisy Jones & The Six has found its lead singer: Sam Claflin (the Hunger Games movies) will star opposite Riley Keough in Amazon’s rock-music drama, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s popular 2019 novel, the series chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band. In the book, Keough’s Daisy is a naturally gifted musician who grew up too fast in the Los Angeles music scene and deals with the repercussions of that as her fame increases. Daisy’s star skyrockets when she teams up with The Six, fronted by the charismatic Billy Dunne (Claflin). Daisy and Billy’s working relationship, with all of its pinnacles and pitfalls, makes up most of the novel, which is presented as an oral history that unfolds over several years.

Claflin’s other credits include the show Peaky Blinders and the big-screen romantic drama Me Before You.

* Quibi has ordered the talk show Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato, featuring “candid, unfiltered conversations between Lovato and guests — both experts and celebrities — exploring topics such as: activism, body positivity, gender identity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Inbar Lavi will reprise her Lucifer role as Eve during the fifth and final season, EW.com reports. No other details are available about her return.

* Characters from The Conners will offer live Oscars commentary during the telecast’s third commercial break this Sunday, Feb. 9, our sister site Variety reports.

* Fox has picked up the unscripted music guessing game I Can See Your Voice, hosted and executive-produced by Ken Jeong. Based on the South Korean format, the series gives contestants a chance to win a cash prize if they can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

* TBS has announced the “Find All Your Friends” marathon, consisting of all 236 episodes of the 1994-2004 NBC sitcom. Beginning Monday, Feb. 10 (at 10 am ET), and running through Friday, March 6, the network will air a six-hour block each weekday, which will also stream live on the TBS app. The binge-a-thon is meant to tide fans over before the show is once again made available for streaming via HBO Max (which launches in May).

* Quibi has released a teaser trailer for the action-thriller Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz:

