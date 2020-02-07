Charmed Sneak Peek: Harry Makes a Horrifying Discovery About [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES Legacies Recap: Slay Uncle -- Plus, Chris Wood Hints at Kai's Next Move

Legacies Recap: Slay Uncle -- Plus, Chris Wood Hints at Kai's Next Move Katy Keene Series Premiere Recap: Welcome to New York, Josie McCoy! Grade The CW's Riverdale Spinoff

What the Helen?! Charmed welcomes back Azura Skye’s character in tonight’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), but as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, she isn’t dropping by the manor for a spot of tea. (Honestly, we haven’t been this spooked by a hospital since the second season of Scream Queens.)

Perhaps a little context for this clip might help. According to the episode’s official synopsis, “a mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen draws Harry, Mel, Macy and Maggie into a perilous conflict with Darklighter Helen.”

So here’s the question: Is Helen — one version of her, anyway — responsible for all the bloody corpses Harry discovers in the video above? It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that the Vera-Vaughn sisters were betrayed by someone with a friendly face. (Confession: We’re still working through our trust issues, thanks to that no-good Elder Charity.)

Meanwhile, “in an attempt to reignite the Power of Three, Macy resorts to drastic measures.” Based on the promo for tonight’s episode, our guess is that those “drastic measures” involve Macy asking Abigael to remove her demonic powers.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at tonight’s Charmed, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.