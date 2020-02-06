New Streaming Service: CBS All Access Plus Paramount Films, MTV, BET and Nick, With Showtime Option (Report)

If you thought HBO Max and Peacock (and whatever “Quibi” is) would mark the end of the streaming service revolution, you were very mistaken.

CNBC is reporting that the recently created ViacomCBS megacorp is looking to launch a service that would take CBS All Access — which is nice and all, sure, but frankly a bit sparse — and bolster it with cable programming from Viacom entities such as MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Pluto TV and Nickelodeon. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

What’s more, the ad-supported service would also offer Paramount Pictures films that are currently licensed out to Netflix and the like, as well as offer a “premium” version that folds in Showtime programming.

CBS All Access currently fetches $5.99 a month (with ads), or $9.99 without. The rejiggered service described above would reportedly start out at under $10/month, and also offer an ad-free version at a higher price point.

ViacomCBS, which was created in a merger finalized in December, is expected to formally announce the new service, its name and other details on Feb. 20.

Who’s in…?