Work Wife Sitcom, Based on Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Live Partnership, Scores Pilot Order at ABC

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s morning-show rapport has inspired the sitcom Work Wife, which secured a pilot order at ABC on Thursday.

Per the official logline, Work Wife follows a platonic male-female team whose “professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work.” The potential series will be set in the real estate world, where co-workers Dani and Scott have taken the leap to start their own team.

“Now feeling the stress of being the boss,” the description reads, Dani and Scott “have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat.”

Ripa and Seacrest, who have co-hosted Live together since 2017, are among the show’s executive producers. The Real O’Neals writers David Windsor and Casey Johnson — whose working relationship also inspired the show’s premise — will pen the pilot script, while Todd Holland (Go On, Malcolm in the Middle) will direct.

Work Wife is the third comedy project to receive a pilot order at ABC so far this year. It joins My Village, about an empty-nester mom who re-inserts herself into her kids’ lives, and Prospect, a comedic Western about an idealistic young woman who moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher.

