TVLine Items: American Pie Reunion, Benjamin Bratt Enters DMZ and More

Fox’s Outmatched is serving up some American Pie: The freshman comedy, which stars Jason Biggs, will host a mini-reunion of the seminal movie when Alyson Hannigan and Eddie Kaye Thomas appear on the series, EW.com reports.

Outmatched features Biggs and Maggie Lawson as Mike and Kay, the parents of four children, three of whom are geniuses. Hannigan and Kaye Thomas will play the helicopter parents of another gifted child, whom Mike and Kay becomes friends with — until their kids decide Mike and Kay are a bad influence on the other couple. The episode is slated to air in March. Memories From the Set: Maggie Lawson

In the American Pie franchise, Hannigan portrayed Biggs’ love interest-turned-wife Michelle, while Kay was Biggs’ Jennifer Coolidge-loving friend Finch.

* Benjamin Bratt (Star) will star opposite Rosario Dawson in Ava DuVernay’s HBO Max pilot DMZ, based on the DC Comics series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli, our sister site Deadline reports. Bratt will play Parco Delgado, the popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the demilitarized zone.

* The ATX Television Festival, taking place June 4-7 in Austin, Texas, will host reunion panels for both Scrubs and Cougar Town. Bill Lawrence, who created both comedies, will join Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller, as well as Cougar Town co-creator Kevin Biegel and cast members Josh Hopkins, Christa Miller, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt and Robert Clendenin.

* Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains), Kelli Williams (The Practice) and Drew Powell (Gotham) are among the new recurring cast members for Paramount Network’s Coyote, led by Emmy-winner Michael Chiklis and on track for a summer premiere.

* The romantic comedic thriller Run, starring Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) and Domhnall Gleeson (Catastrophe), will debut Sunday, Apr. 12 at 10:30/9:30c on HBO.

* Netflix has renewed the reality series Dating Around for Season 2, Vulture reports.

* Hulu has released a trailer for its upcoming teen sci-fi drama Utopia Falls, premiering Friday, Feb. 14:

