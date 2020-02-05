NCIS: New Orleans Adds Charles Michael Davis Ahead of Sunday Move

RELATED STORIES NCIS: Los Angeles: Medalion Rahimi Upped to Series Regular as Fatima

The Originals alum Charles Michael Davis has returned to the Big Easy, with a series regular role on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans.

Beginning with the Sunday-bound procedural’s March 8 episode, Davis will play Quentin Carter, a “charming, confidant, even justifiably cocky” Special Agent who transfers to the NOLA office at Pride’s request.

As such, he will help fill the void left by Special Agent Christopher “Country Mouse” Lasalle, who was shockingly killed off six episodes into Season 6.

“We knew we needed someone exciting who could challenge the team — and Pride (played by Scott Bakula),” NCIS: New Orleans executive producer Christopher Silber told TV Insider, which broke the casting news. “Quentin has this history of moving from post to post, doing great things, but then pissing someone off and getting moved again.”

In addition to his run as The Originals‘ Marcel, CMD’s many TV credits include Chicago P.D., For the People, Grey’s Anatomy, The Game and Younger, where he still plays Zane Anders.

Off the air since mid-December, NCIS: Orleans will resume Season 6 on Feb. 16 — in a brand-new, Sundays-at-10/9 time slot — with an episode in which the team grows concerned when Sebastian becomes unreachable while undercover as a new recruit.

