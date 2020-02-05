Zach Gilford and Michael Trucco Among 16 (!!) Cast in 7-Episode Netflix Thriller Midnight Mass From Mike Flanagan

RELATED STORIES Tom Hiddleston to Star in Netflix Political Thriller White Stork

Friday Night Lights‘ Zach Gilford is among 16 actors flocking to Midnight Mass, Netflix’s forthcoming seven-episode thriller from Haunting of Hill House auteur Mike Flanagan.

The project centers on an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events (and frightening omens) after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

The ginormous ensemble includes a number of Flanagan’s Hill House actors, including Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish and Henry Thomas, as well as TV vets Hamish Linklater (Legion), Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica), Rahul Kohli (iZombie) and Kristin Lehman (Altered Carbon).

Rounding out the cast are Crystal Balint (Prison Break), Matt Biedel (Altered Carbon), Alex Essoe (the Flanagan-helmed pic Doctor Sleep), and newcomers Rahul Abburi, Igby Rigney and Annarah Shephard.

Flanagan will begin work on Midnight Mass after completing the second season Netflix’s Haunting anthology, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is currently in production. Trevor Macy serves as an EP alongside Flanagan (who will direct all seven episodes).