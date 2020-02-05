Iconic Actor Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the last living survivors of the film industry’s golden age, has died, People reports. The actor, best known for his iconic role in Spartacus, was 103 years old.

Douglas is survived by his wife Anne and his three sons: Joel, Peter and Michael Douglas. Michael released a statement on Wednesday, which in part reads, “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Though he was mainly known for his work on the big screen, Douglas had many TV credits to his name, including a dozen made-for-TV movies: The Special London Bridge Special (1972), Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1973), Mousey (1974), Victory at Entebbe (1976), Remembrance of Love (1982), Draw! (1984), Amos (1985), Inherit the Wind (1988), The Secret (1992), Take Me Home Again (1994), and his last acting credit, Empire State Building Murders (2008). He also appeared in the miniseries Arthur Hailey’s The Moneychangers (1976) and Queenie (1987) and made guest appearances on The Lucy Show, Tales From the Crypt, Touched by an Angel and The Simpsons.

Douglas was thrice nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — first for his role as boxer “Midge” Kelly in 1949’s Champion. In 1996, he was awarded an honorary Oscar for his five decades in the motion picture community. He was also nominated for three Emmys.

What’s more, Douglas was the recipient of the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1968, the AFI Life Achievement Award in 1991, and the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999. He was also a 1994 Kennedy Center Honoree.