Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong to End With Season 5; Final Episodes Begin in March — Watch Trailer

There goes the neighborhood! The upcoming fifth season of Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong will also be its last, OWN announced Wednesday. The drama will return for its final season on Tuesday, March 10 (10/9c).

According to a release from OWN, “the much-anticipated final season promises to be explosive and sexier than ever before while revealing some long-awaited answers to viewers’ burning questions. Life-changing catastrophes will leave the town reeling and changed forever.”

“We are grateful to Tyler Perry and the talented cast and crew for giving us five incredibly entertaining seasons,” OWN President Tina Perry said in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to see the jaw-dropping storylines that are going to unfold this season. It delivers all the juicy drama like only Tyler Perry can.”

If Loving You Is Wrong, which premiered back in Sept. 2014, stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao and Heather Hemmens as a group of friends (and occasional frenemies) looking for love. The show also stars Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush and Aiden Turner.

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the end of If Loving You Is Wrong. Will you miss the Tyler Perry drama? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the show’s conclusion below.