State of the Union Live Stream: Watch President Trump Address the Nation

The Pearsons, the Johnsons and the FBI have the evening off so that President Donald Trump can deliver his third State of the Union address to the nation.

Trump will make his case for reelection in a speech that focuses on four topics: the economy, health care, national security and immigration, according to The Hill. He will take to the podium to expound before a joint session of Congress at approximately 9 pm ET.

The address will air on the Big 4 broadcast networks, preempting new episodes of ABC’s mixed-ish and black-ish, CBS’ FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, Fox’s The Resident, and NBC’s This Is Us and New Amsterdam. Coverage will be anchored by the following journalists: George Stephanopoulos (on ABC), Norah O’Donnell (on CBS), Bill Hemmer (on Fox), Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie (on NBC).

It also will air on all major cable news channels, including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

Afterwards, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic rebuttal. She will be followed by Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who will give the Spanish-language response.

Trump becomes the second president to give his SOTU address during a Senate impeachment trial following Bill Clinton, who in 1999 delivered his annual message at the U.S. Capitol while being tried on perjury and obstruction of justice charges. Tuesday’s speech comes just hours before the Senate is expected to acquit Trump on Wednesday. No president has ever been convicted.

Press PLAY on the live stream above, then drop your thoughts on the speech in a comment below.