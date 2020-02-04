Shannen Doherty Reveals Her Breast Cancer Has Returned: 'It's a Bitter Pill to Swallow' — Watch GMA Interview

RELATED STORIES BH90210: Here's Why Fox Cancelled It

BH90210 actress Shannen Doherty revealed on Tuesday that she is once again battling breast cancer, nearly three years after entering remission.

Doherty was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and after the actress underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, she announced in 2017 that her cancer was in remission. On Tuesday’s Good Morning America, however, Doherty shared with Amy Robach that the disease is now in Stage 4 — and she’s been living with the diagnosis privately for a year, which includes her time filming BH90210.

In the emotional interview, Doherty spoke about her late Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry, who died in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke.

“It was so weird for me to be diagnosed and then for somebody who was seemingly healthy to go first,” she said. “It was really shocking, and the least I could do to honor him was do that show. I still haven’t done enough, in my opinion.”

Doherty also gave her BH90210 castmate Brian Austin Green a shout-out, revealing that he was the one person in the cast who knew about her cancer diagnosis during production.

“Prior to shooting, he would always call me and say, ‘Listen, whatever happens, I have your back,'” she recalled. “And we were able to talk about Luke in a way that was very positive and uplifting.”

As for why she decided to go public with her diagnosis, Doherty shared that she is in an ongoing legal battle with insurance company State Farm that stems from damage her California home suffered in the Woolsey Fire in 2018. Since her health condition will be made public via court documents when the case goes to trial, Doherty said she wanted to get ahead of the news.

“I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document,” she said. “I want it to be real and authentic, and I want to control the narrative.”

Watch Doherty’s full GMA interview below: