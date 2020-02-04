House of Payne Revival Coming to BET, Tyler Perry Reveals; Full Cast Returning

RELATED STORIES Tyler Perry Reveals He Doesn't Have Writers' Rooms for Any Original Series, Pens All Scripts Himself — Watch

Tyler Perry Reveals He Doesn't Have Writers' Rooms for Any Original Series, Pens All Scripts Himself — Watch BET White House Drama The Oval Is Tyler Perry's Most Insane Creation Yet

The Paynes’ long-awaited family reunion is finally happening. Eight years after wrapping its 254-episode run on TBS, House of Payne is being revived at BET, TVLine has learned.

What’s more, everyone from the show’s original cast — LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Allen Payne — is expected to return in some capacity.

Per the official announcement, House of Payne‘s new season “picks up five years later as [retired fire chief Curtis Payne and his lovely wife Ella] continue to navigate the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family.”

Series creator Tyler Perry initially teased House of Payne‘s return on Twitter in January, posting a video of the piles of scripts he’s planning to shoot in 2020. In addition to scripts from shows like The Oval and The Haves and the Have Nots, fans also noticed a stack for House of Payne. Assuming nothing is changing, the title of the first episode back will be “Been a Long Time.” Check out that video below:

WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let’s go get 2020!!! pic.twitter.com/BzADIi1rAa — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 6, 2020

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Payne family has gotten together since the TBS show ended in 2012; a one-season spinoff called The Paynes, which also included Jackee Harry among its stars, aired in 2018 on OWN.

BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios are also producing a new comedy series called Assisted Living, which stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson. Here’s the official synopsis for that new series: After losing his job, Jeremy, a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head, but comedy ensues as Mr. Brown and Cora show up at the right time as needy investors.”

Both Assisted Living and House of Payne are expected to air new episodes on BET this summer.

Are you excited to see the Paynes again, or were 254 episodes enough? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.