9-1-1: Lone Star Preview: Bull Semen Factory Explosion Was 'Shot Like Saving Private Ryan,' Says Rob Lowe

9-1-1: Hey, remember how in that one episode a shark got loose on a highway? Wild, huh?

9-1-1: Lone Star: Hold my steer.*

In the Monday, Feb. 10 episode of Fox’s hit midseason 9-1-1 spinoff — titled “Studs,” natch — Owen & Co. will race to cool down a brawl at a male strip club, before dealing with an entirely different kind of beef when a fire at a bull semen factory turns explosive.

“It is Texas,” Rob Lowe said with a grin while talking up the episode last month at the TCA press tour.

The bull semen factory explosion would seem to be inspired by a similar incident that took place last September in Victoria, Australia, when a “genetics laboratory and storage facility” caught fire, requiring 10 fire crews and more than two hours to contain.

“The liquid inside the cylinders was rapidly expanding and… the lids of the cryogenic cylinders were just popping off the top, and projectiles were being thrown from the building,” said an ABC News report. Adding fire to flame, other flammable liquids stored within the building exploded, causing “projectiles” to exit the building.

As depicted on 9-1-1: Lone Star, “It’s hilarious,” Lowe told TVLine, “because you have all of these vats exploding and flying through the air,” as glimpsed in the promo embedded below. “There’s, like, shrapnel, and then we realize what it is….

“I mean, it’s shot like Saving Private Ryan — but it’s a little bit different,” Lowe added with a wink.

Can we also count on some seedy wordplay, as the first responders realize what is raining down on them? “Oh, don’t you just know!” nodded Lowe.

9-1-1: Lone Star‘s bull semen factory explosion comes on the heels of the tornado episode that was well-promoted during Fox’s broadcast of the well-watched Super Bowl on Feb. 2. “We like to toggle between the big and massive, and the weird,” Lowe observed. “We always try to have an ‘I can’t believe they just did that’/’I can’t believe I just saw that’ factor.”

* Steer are castrated by definition, I know, but the wordplay was irresistible. You may now return to the ranch.