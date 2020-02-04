Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Prodigal Son Surge; Manifest Ticks Up

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star this Monday delivered 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, up 13 and 30 percent from last week after getting juuuust a few Super Bowl promos on Sunday night. Prodigal Son (3.6 mil/0.8) also rose 13 and 33 percent, drawing its largest audience since Oct. 7 and its highest rating in five episodes.

ABC | The three-hour (!) Bachelor averaged 5.6 mil and a 1.5, down a tenth week-to-week yet still topping Monday in the demo.

NBC | AGT: Champions (6.8 mil/1.1) was steady in the demo and delivered Monday’s largest audience, while Manifest (3.5 mil/0.7) ticked up a tenth.

THE CW | All American (814K/0.2) and Black Lightning (732K/0.2) each added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.3 mil/0.8) dipped, while Abishola (5.8 mil/0.7), All Rise (5.5 mil/0.6) and Bull (6.5 mil/0.6) were all steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

