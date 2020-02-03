Toni Collette to Star in Pieces of Her Series Adaptation at Netflix

RELATED STORIES TVLine's Performers of the Year: Unbelievable's Merritt Wever, Kaitlyn Dever and Toni Collette

TVLine's Performers of the Year: Unbelievable's Merritt Wever, Kaitlyn Dever and Toni Collette Locke & Key Review: Is Netflix's Comic Book Adaptation Worth the 10-Year Wait?

Unbelievable news for Toni Collette fans: The actress is teaming with Netflix once again for the drama series Pieces of Her, the streamer announced Monday.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel of the same name, Pieces of Her deals with the fallout from an act of violence that rocks a sleepy Georgia town, as well as the bond between 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother, Laura (Collette). “Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her toward the dark, hidden heart of her family,” the logline reads.

Collette’s Laura is described as a lovely, empathetic, modest speech pathologist who seems at first to be the perfect Southern woman. But when the ghosts of Laura’s past put her life in jeopardy, we discover there is more to Laura than meets the eye.

Minkie Spiro (Downton Abbey) will direct the eight-episode thriller, while Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland) will write the scripts and serve as showrunner. Stoudt will also executive-produce with Lesli Linka Glatter (Mad Men), Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies) and Slaughter, among others.

Collette previously appeared in Netflix’s acclaimed miniseries Unbelievable, in which she played Det. Grace Rasmussen. The role earned her both Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations, and she was named one of TVLine’s Performers of the Year in 2019, alongside co-stars Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever.