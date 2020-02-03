Ratings: Super Bowl 54 Improves on Last Year's 10-Year Audience Low, Masked Singer Hits Very High Notes

RELATED STORIES Super Bowl: Best & Worst Commercials

Super Bowl: Best & Worst Commercials Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Team Up for Super Bowl Halftime Show — Watch

The Super Bowl was exactly one percent more super this year, adding 1.3 million total, multi-platform viewers to the 10-year low set in 2019.

The Kansas City (of Missouri!) Chiefs’ first championship win in 50 years, over the San Francisco (California) 49ers, amassed 102 million total viewers — including those who watched the game via Fox proper, Fox Deportes, NFL and Verizon digital properties. (Last year’s Patriots/Rams game delivered 100.7 million total viewers, with CBS Interactive, NFL digital properties, Verizon mobile properties, ESPN Deportes and other digital properties factored in.)

Viewership of Super Bowl LIV on the Fox network alone totaled 99.9 million viewers, up two percent from the linear CBS numbers for the 2019 NFL championship game (which marked an 11-year low in that measure).

The last time Fox hosted the Super Bowl, in 2017 (Patriots vs. Falcons), the audience totaled 113.7 million, of which 103.4 million watched via traditional means.

Leading out of the ol’ Pigskin Classic, The Masked Singer‘s Season 3 premiere delivered 23.7 million viewers and an 8.1 demo rating, improving both on what CBS’ The World’s Best did a year ago (22.2 mil) and what Fox’s 24: Legacy debut did in 2017 (17.6 mil), but shy of This Is Us (27 mil) leading out of NBC’s 2018 Super Bowl broadcast.