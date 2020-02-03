TVLine Items: Evil Star's Horror Gig, Goliath Adds Oscar Winner and More

Mike Colter just can’t get enough scares: The Evil star will appear in an episode of Hulu’s upcoming horror anthology Monsterland, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series — based on short stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s collection North American Lake Monsters — follows broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives, revealing the thin line between man and monster. It will feature mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts.

In the episode “Newark, New Jersey,” Colter will play a grief-stricken husband who refuses to believe his daughter is dead.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Counterpart) and Bruce Dern (Big Love) have joined Goliath Season 4 as series regulars. Simmons will play George Zax, the head of a family-operated pharmaceutical company, while Dern will portray George’s brother Frank, who is the scientific genius and ostracized black sheep of the Zax family.

* HBO Max has acquired the documentary On the Record, which recently debuted at Sundance and tells the story of several women accusing Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct, after Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ both withdrew from the film.

* Kiele Sanchez (Kingdom) will co-star in David E. Kelley’s new CBS drama The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly’s book series about an attorney who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln town car, Deadline reports. Sanchez will play the aforementioned lawyer’s second ex-wife, who works as his office manager.

* When Calls the Heart spinoff When Hope Calls, previously exclusive to the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service, will air weekly on Hallmark Channel beginning Sunday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c.

Hallmark fans who didn’t subscribe to streaming service Hallmark Movies Now, the original home of #WhenCallsTheHeart spin-off #WhenHopeCalls , can watch “When Hope Calls” when its first season airs on @hallmarkchannel at 9 p.m. Sundays beginning Feb. 23. — Rob Owen (@RobOwenTV) February 3, 2020

* Quibi has released a trailer for its upcoming comedy series Flipped, starring Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) and Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as home renovation experts who stumble onto a cartel stash house:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?