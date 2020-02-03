Legends of Tomorrow Sneak Peek: Nate 'Meets' Zari, and It's One for the 'Gram!

This week on The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Nate meets the mysterious beauty of whom he has been having visions — at which point we the viewer discover that in her new incarnation, Zari Tomaz is quite the “social” butterfly.

In the episode “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” (airing Tuesday at 9/8c, leading out of The Flash‘s midseason premiere), a new blip sends the Legends to Los Angeles circa 1947, where they land hot on the trail of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (played by PLL: The Perfectionists‘ Jonathan Sadowski).

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies “longtime” crewmate Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) to his dad’s birthday party. There, Nate meets Behrad’s sister, Zari (Legends vet Tala Ashe), and it is quite a moment. Press play on the exclusive sneak peek above to see how Zari takes to the stranger/”professor” her brother has dragged home.

Zari, of course, is (more than) a bit different as a result of the events of the Season 4 finale, in which the message of tolerance that the Legends spread at Hey!World kept the Anti-Metahuman Act of 2029 from ever being enacted. Behrad thus never was killed by ARGUS, and the Legends never met Zari (let alone recruited her). Yet ever since Hey!World, Nate has had a sense that something/someone is “missing” from his life, especially when in the Season 5 premiere, Gideon coughed up a cryptic video that Zari left for Nate in the event they changed the timeline.

