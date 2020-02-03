Jeopardy! Announces 'Fab 15' Players Competing in College Championship

RELATED STORIES Here's Why Alex Trebek Will Have 'No Say' in Eventual Jeopardy! Successor

Here's Why Alex Trebek Will Have 'No Say' in Eventual Jeopardy! Successor Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Episode 4 Recap: Did Ken Jennings Win the Whole Darn Thing Already?

Jeopardy! is bringing together 15 of the country’s most studious students for the most important test of their lives.

The game on show on Monday revealed the full roster for its 2020 College Championship, which will award one winner a $100,000 grand prize “and a berth in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.” The games begin on Monday, April 6.

Scroll down for a complete list of participating students, presented in alphabetical order:

* Sophie Casarico, a junior at Florida State University (Tallahassee, Fla.) from St. Augustine, Fla.

* Joe Coker, a junior at Hendrix College (Conway, Ark.) from Conway, Ark.

* Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University (Bloomington, Ind.) from Greenfield, Ind.

* Marshall Comeaux, a sophomore at the University of Texas (Austin, Texas) from Dallas, Texas.

* Emma Farrell, a senior at Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, Pa.) from Telford, Pa.

* Alistair Gray, a sophomore at the University of California, San Diego (La Jolla, Calif.) from Sunnyvale, Calif.

* Sirad Hassan, a senior at Princeton University (Princeton, N.J.) from Frederick, Md.

* Natalie Hathcote, a junior at Liberty University (Lynchburg, Va.) from Parker, Colo.

* Kayla Kalhor, a sophomore at the University of Florida (Gainesville, Fla.) from Longwood, Fla.

* Beni Keown, a freshman at Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.) from Evanston, Ill.

* Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi (Oxford, Miss.) from Perryville, Mo.

* Nathaniel Miller, a sophomore at Yale University (New Haven, Conn.) from Miami, Fla.

* Nibir Sarma, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn.) from Eden Prairie, Minn.

* Kylie Weaver, a senior at Penn State (State College, Pa.) from McLean, Va.

* Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California (Los Angeles, Calif.) from Arcadia, Calif.

Will you be tuning in? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.