Super Bowl Viewers Cry Foul Over Penalty Flag Confusion — Should NFL Outlaw Yellow Gloves?

Another wardrobe malfunction has Super Bowl watchers crying foul.

During the first half of Sunday’s big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, viewers took to social media to lament the confusion caused by a disorienting accessory. We’re referring to the penalty flag-yellow gloves being worn by a handful of Chiefs players.

“Kansas City [defensive players] with the yellow gloves have me thinking there’s a flag in every play,” bemoans @McCarthy2020 on Twitter. Adds @ClaudiaBrogan: “Gosh darn it, those bright yellow KC gloves are driving me a bit nuts. [They look] like a fake penalty flag.”

Scroll down for a sampling of the dissent on Twitter, and then cast your vote in the poll.

#SuperBowl Gosh darn it, those bright yellow KC gloves are driving me a bit nuts. like a fake Penalty Flag — claudia brogan (@ClaudiaBrogan) February 3, 2020

All these KC yellow gloves have me thinking there are flags being thrown every play #SuperBowl — Brittany Keleman (@Miss_Keleman) February 3, 2020

There's a Kansas City defensive player with yellow gloves. I keep thinking there are flags on almost every play. #SuperBowl — Andy Hollenbeck (@AndyHollenbeck) February 3, 2020

#32 for Kansas City should not wear yellow gloves!! Same color as the yellow flag, very bad form. #SuperBowlLIV #49ers #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/A3Od4TW4uC — Victoria (@victoriatulsa) February 3, 2020

Needs to be a rule against yellow gloves the same shade as the penalty flags#SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/gZwvaWdp2L — Katte Februarius (@katsterevin) February 3, 2020

The KC defensive player with the yellow gloves keeps throwing me off. I think a flag has been thrown every time he’s on the TV. #NoYellowGloves#SuperBowlLIV #SuperBowl #GoNiners — Elizabeth Brennan (@xmjsmom) February 3, 2020

The bright yellow gloves being worn by players makes it look like penalty flags are flying on every play. Tone it down a bit. #SuperBowl — LIVEdude (@LIVEdude) February 3, 2020

KC chiefs wearing the yellow gloves keeps making my old ass think a flag has been thrown every play🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ #SuperBowl — ashley (@Mrsgetburly) February 2, 2020