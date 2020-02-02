Puppy Bowl 2020 Photos: Meet the Adorable, Adoptable Starting Lineup

If your biggest complaint about the Super Bowl is that the football players look way too human and not enough like actual puppies, this just became your lucky day.

Animal Planet’s 16th annual Puppy Bowl kicks off today at 3/2c, thrusting dozens adoptable canines into an all-out melee of athleticism, sportsmanship and, you know, being a good boy. The 42 players competing in the iconic sporting event will once again be split between Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

“In years past, 100 percent of the puppies and kittens that have participated in the Puppy Bowl have been adopted to loving families,” Animal Planet says in a statement, adding that it’s continuing that tradition this year “with a new set of adorable animals that are ready to tumble and fumble into their new homes across the nation. While we will be sure to keep score of touchdowns and puppy penalties, these pups playing the game are sure to go big and go home — with their new loving forever adoptive families!”

Of course, there’s more to the Puppy Bowl than just a bunch of adorable, adoptable dog babies pretending that they know anything about football. Other animals — including, we imagine, the four-legged equivalents of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — will also take the field during the two-hour broadcast of Puppy Bowl XVI.

