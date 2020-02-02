Kitten Bowl 2020 Photos: Meet the 40+ Adopted Cat-letes Clashing on Sunday

The claws are coming out this afternoon as Hallmark Channel’s seventh annual Kitten Bowl aims to separate the baby cats from… the other baby cats.

Nearly four dozen furballs — the bulk of whom have recently been adopted — are purr-ticipating in this year’s big game, which divides the cat-letes into four ferocious teams: the Courageous Cougars, the Last Hope Lions, the Little Longtails and the North Shore Bengals. Kick-off (paw-off?) begins promptly at 2/1c. A repeat of the two-hour event is scheduled to re-air at 5 pm.

Beth Stern will return to host Kitten Bowl VII, while Brennan Elliott (UnREAL) and Jill Wagner (Teen Wolf) will provide running commentary throughout the game. Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings will also pitch in as a sideline correspondent.

Kitten Bowl VII actually marks the culmination of Hallmark Channel’s weekend-long Super Bowl festivities; the network’s second annual Cat Bowl aired Saturday night, following the premiere of A Valentine’s Match. Cat Bowl II will re-air at 4 pm, following the premiere of Kitten Bowl VII.

Both of these events aim to stress the importance of adopting cats, rather than purchasing them from breeders or pet stores. Hallmark Channel directs interested parties to the North Shore Animal League, “the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization.”

Browse our gallery of kittens to meet his year’s starting feline-up — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your personal favorites below.