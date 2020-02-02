Falcon and Winter Soldier Video Teases New Captain America, Plus Fresh Looks at Disney+'s WandaVision and Loki

Putting the “super” in Super Bowl commercial, Disney+ on Sunday night aired a teaser video that offered our first good looks at the new streaming service’s first three Marvel series.

Up first in the teaser above, we see MCU vets Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set after Avengers: Endgame and finds the two teaming up for “a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.” Daniel Bruhl can also be spotted, as Baron Zemo, while Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) was recently announced to fill an unspecified role. That series is set to launch this fall.

Next up is a series of snippets from WandaVision, which stars the MCU’s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision and “blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” In addition to Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision finds Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) reprising their respective MCU roles of Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo, while Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) and Teyonah Parris (Survivor’s Remorse) play a “nosy neighbor” and a grown-up Monica Rambeau (who was seen as a tyke in Captain Marvel).

Closing out the teaser video, there’s a brief glimpse of Tom Hiddleston reprising his infamous role of Loki, for a series about the God of Mischief that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and is set to bow in 2021. Owen Wilson (Meet the Parents) reportedly has joined that cast, in a significant, unspecified role.