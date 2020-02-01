The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Feb. 2

RELATED STORIES New on Netflix in February

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 season premieres (including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, MacGyver and The Masked Singer), nine series debuts (including Katy Keene, Locke & Key and Tommy) and multiple high-profile events (including the Super Bowl and the State of the Union address).

Sunday, February 2

2 pm Kitten Bowl VII (Hallmark Channel)

3 pm Puppy Bowl XVI (Animal Planet)

6:30 pm Super Bowl LIV (Fox)

9:10 pm British Academy Film Awards (BBC America)

10:30 pm The Masked Singer Season 3 premiere (Fox, immediately following the Super Bowl; special night and time)

Monday, February 3

3 am Manhunt Season 2 premiere (Spectrum; all episodes)

3 am Team Kaylie Part 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm McMillions docuseries premiere (HBO)

11 pm Desus & Mero Season 2 premiere (Showtime)

Tuesday, February 4

3 am Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great comedy special premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Flash returns (The CW)

9 pm Inside the NFL Season 41 finale (Showtime)

9 pm State of the Union (all major networks)

Wednesday, February 5

3 am The Pharmacist documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Masked Singer Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)

8 pm Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players special (CBS)

9 pm LEGO Masters series premiere (Fox)

10 pm Vikings winter finale (History)

Thursday, February 6

3 am Interrogation series premiere (CBS All Access; all episodes)

3 am Tell Me a Story Season 2 finale (CBS All Access)

8 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 premiere (NBC; special time; two episodes)

8 pm Katy Keene series premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Sinner Season 3 premiere (USA Network)

9:30 pm Indebted series premiere (NBC)

10 pm Briarpatch series premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Tommy series premiere (CBS)

Friday, February 7

3 am All or Nothing Season 9 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Clifford the Big Red Dog Part 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Dreamworks Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Locke & Key series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

8 pm Democratic Debate No. 8 (ABC)

8 pm MacGyver Season 4 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 time slot premiere (CBS)

10 pm Mo’nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta comedy special (Showtime)

11 pm High Maintenance Season 4 premiere (HBO)

Saturday, February 8

10 am Big Hero 6: The Series Season 2 finale (Disney XD)

5 pm Film Independent Spirit Awards hosted by Aubrey Plaza (IFC)

