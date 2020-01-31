Peppa Pig Voice Actress Stepping Down After 13 Years — Meet Her Replacement

RELATED STORIES New on Netflix in February

The next time Suzy Sheep calls Peppa Pig to brag about her whistling skills, she’s going to hear a very different (but still very annoyed) voice on the other line. After 13 years, actress Harley Bird is stepping down as the animated series’ titular swine, CNN reports.

Bird, who won a BAFTA in 2011 for her work on the British children’s program, is passing the torch to nine-year-old actress Amelie Bea Smith.

“We’re delighted to welcome Amelie to the Peppa Pig voice cast and confident that she will continue the strong legacy of the previous Peppa voice actors,” co-creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker said in a statement.

Added Smith’s agent, “Amelie has been a huge fan of the show since she was little, so voicing the title role is like a dream come true and she’s thrilled to become part of the voice cast.”

Though Bird has the distinct honor of being Peppa’s longest-running voice, she isn’t her first. The sassy swine was previously brought to life by actresses Lily Snowden-Fine and Cecily Bloom.

In semi-related news, Peppa was recently killed on an episode of Fox’s Family Guy. Mean girl Connie D’Amico faked her own death by placing a pig with a wig in the driver’s seat of her car, then crashing it; that pig was later revealed to be Peppa. You can watch that tragedy unfold in the video below:

New episodes of Peppa Pig air Stateside on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. Your thoughts on Peppa’s vocal makeover? Drop ’em in a comment below.