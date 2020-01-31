Hawaii Five-0 Boss Eases Fan Concerns About Eddie's Canine PTSD Storyline

RELATED STORIES Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on H50, All Rise and More

For Hawaii Five-0 fans with fur babies, this Friday’s episode looks to be a ruff one, judging by promotional clips and photos. Yet while (as the movie title goes) all dogs go to Heaven, Eddie’s number isn’t necessarily up just yet.

In this week’s episode (airing at 8/7c on CBS), while Danny is busy meeting the girl of his dreams (played by The Haunting of Hill House’s Kate Siegel), McGarrett must enlist the help of both Quinn and Tani when his best friend Eddie, a police-trained detection dog, suddenly shows signs of PTSD.

Watch the sneak peek above for a nail-biting preview of Eddie acting out.

“I have been looking for an Eddie-centric story for a while now,” H50 showrunner Peter M. Lenkov tells TVLine. “And considering his backstory, we thought a PTSD story — one where Eddie could not tell Steve what was wrong — could be a really interesting way to tell a compelling story for a cast member that we love as dearly as any of his human co-stars.”

One person’s compelling, however, is a dog lover’s harrowing. So Lenkov wants to make clear, ahead of time, that Eddie will eventually be A-OK.

“I know fans were concerned, but trust me, we love Eddie as much as they do,” he says. “Viewers will love seeing the lengths that Steve and Five-0 will go through to help Eddie find peace.”

