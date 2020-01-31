For Owen Strand and the rest of Austin’s Ladder 126, Monday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8/7c) is really going to blow.

The episode, appropriately titled “Act of God,” finds both Owen and Michelle’s teams racing to save some Texans from the path of a (potentially) deadly tornado. TVLine has an exclusive first look at the episode, which will air as a promo during Super Bowl 54 on Sunday.

Executive producer Tim Minear tells TVLine that it’s “the first twister to hit Austin in 20 years,” referring to the natural disaster as one of those cases “you wouldn’t see in Los Angeles.” (Meanwhile, I’m sure Buck would love to see how Owen & Co. fare against a tsunami.)

Along with Texas-centric emergencies, Lone Star fans can also look forward to a mini 9-1-1 crossover in an upcoming episode of the Fox spinoff. “A character from 9-1-1 who was the subject of a rescue relocates to Texas — and wouldn’t you know it, she ends up needing to call 9-1-1 there too,” Minear says. (Any guesses? It could be anyone, so feel free to get crazy.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s big Super Bowl spot, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the new Fox procedural below.