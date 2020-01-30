Perpetual Grace, LTD to Wrap Story, Give Closure With Limited Return at Epix

We have good news and bad news for fans of Perpetual Grace, LTD.

The bad news: Epix’s noir drama will not be back for a full-length second season. But according to our sister publication Deadline, the show will give closure to viewers by way of a “limited run followup” to the first season.

The shortened return is reportedly still in the early stages, and an exact episode count has not been determined. An Epix rep confirmed to TVLine that Perpetual Grace will end with these final installments, but did not provide further details. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Perpetual Grace, LTD stars Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson as James, a young grifter who tries to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Sir Ben Kingsley). But the pastor is far more dangerous than James suspects: Byron and his wife, Lillian (Jacki Weaver) — known to their parishioners as Pa and Ma — have used religion to swindle hundreds of innocent people out of their life savings.

Terry O’Quinn, Luis Guzmán, Chris Conrad and Damon Herriman round out the cast, while Steve Conrad and Bruce Terris (Patriot) serve as executive producers and showrunners. The 10-episode first season wrapped on Aug. 4, 2019.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the latest Perpetual Grace development. Are you glad to be getting closure from the show?