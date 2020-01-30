Kelly Clarkson Joins Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy to Give a Texas Twist to 'A Little Bit Alexis' — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES The Kelly Clarkson Show Renewed

Are you ready? Never mind. You are not. There is simply no way you could be prepared for the hilarity that ensued when Schitt’s Creek scene stealer Annie Murphy dropped by The Kelly Clarkson Show — and was joined by its Grammy-winning host on a recreation of her character’s Britney-esque single, “A Little Bit Alexis.”

In a clip from Thursday’s episode, Clarkson laughingly tells her guest, “I hope I remember this” as Murphy, perfectly straight-faced, launches into the song and choreography. After she performs a verse, the Voice coach enters the spotlight, Kelly-izing the lyrics that Schittheads know and love. Instead of “I’m a Lamborghini,” for instance, she sings, “I’m a classic Bronco.”

Before Clarkson’s done, she’s declared herself to be “on Texas time,” “a whole lotta tipsy when I drink fine wine” and “a whole lot married,” because “my man’s so hot.” Check your local listings to find out the airtime in your area Thursday, and remember: You can always get a little more Alexis on Schitt’s Creek, currently running its sixth and final season on Pop Tuesdays at 9/8c.

Now then, to see if the duet leaves you la-la-la-la-la-laughing, press PLAY on the video above.