Ratings: Criminal Minds Surges as CBS' Super Bowl Commercials Tops Night

CBS’ annual Super Bowl Greatest Commercials round-up this Wednesday drew 7.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, leading the night in both measures.

Leading out of that — and with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode — Criminal Minds (5.9 mil/0.9) surged to its largest audience since April 2018 and its best rating in 14 months. SWAT (4.4 mil/0.7) was also up, matching its season high in the demo.

THE CW | Riverdale (743K/0.2) and Nancy Drew (642K/0.1) were steady, with the latter improving on last week’s audience low.

FOX | Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis (3.3 mil/0.5) fared better than last week’s 9-1-1: Lone Star space-filler.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4 mil/0.9) ticked up, Schooled (2.9 mil/0.7) was steady and Single Parents (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped to an all-time demo low leading out of a Modern Family rerun. ABC News’ Harry and Meghan special (3.4 mil/0.5) improved on Stumptown‘s most recent performance (2.4 mil/0.4).

