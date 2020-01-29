TVLine Items: Terry Bradshaw Reality Series, Revenge Vet's Spy Gig and More

Terry Bradshaw is getting the reality treatment: E! has given a series order to the comedic docuseries The Bradshaw Bunch (working title), following the legendary NFL quarterback-turned-broadcaster and his family’s rural life in Oklahoma.

“Alongside his playful and pranking wife Tammy, entrepreneurial and talented daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his loveable grandkids, the four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and true country boy finds his most important job is father to his three kids,” per the official release.

The series will air later this summer.

* Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce) will star in Netflix’s international spy drama In From the Cold as an American single mom “whose life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy, who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Amazon Studios has ordered two eight-episode seasons of Fairfax, a half-hour adult animated comedy that follows four middle school best friends on their “never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue, L.A.’s pulsing heart of hypebeast culture.”

* ClexaCon, a multi-fandom event celebrating LGBTQ+ women, gender nonconforming individuals and allies, will take place April 16-19 at The Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas.

* AMC has released the full-length trailer for Better Call Saul Season 5, featuring a first look at Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris, who reprises his role as DEA agent Hank Schrader:

