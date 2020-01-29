Rose Byrne to Star in '80s Aerobics Dramedy Physical for Apple TV+

RELATED STORIES Chris Evans Thriller Defending Jacob Sets April Premiere Date at Apple TV+

Get ready to hear Rose Byrne‘s body talk: The Bridesmaids actress will star in the Apple TV+ dramedy Physical, set in the world of 1980s aerobics, according to our sister site Variety.

Byrne will play a struggling housewife living in a ’80s California beach community “who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics,” according to the official description.

Physical, which is reportedly nearing a series order at Apple TV+, is created by Annie Weisman (Almost Family, The Bold Type), who will serve as showrunner as well.

Best known for film roles like Bridesmaids, Neighbors and Spy, Byrne also starred alongside Glenn Close in the FX legal drama Damages, earning a pair of Emmy nominations for her work as attorney Ellen Parsons. She’ll next appear as feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem in the FX/Hulu miniseries Mrs. America, debuting Monday, March 2.