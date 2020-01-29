Riverdale Sneak Peek: The Girls Show Off Their Brains in School Quiz Bowl

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Sizes Up Hedwig for Season 4 Musical Episode — See Who's Singing

The ladies of Riverdale aren’t just pretty faces, you know.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), with Betty, Veronica, Cheryl and Toni teaming up to form a quiz team for Riverdale High and taking on Seaside High in a televised trivia competition. And it’s hardly a fair fight: The girls absolutely steamroll Seaside with their superior knowledge, swiftly buzzing in with correct responses about the Italian island of Murano, mitochondria and famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. (Betty got that last one right, but Cheryl knew it, too. He designed Thorn Hill!)

With a victory, Riverdale will take on Stonewall Prep in the quiz bowl finals… and that Stonewall creep Bret is lurking in the shadows watching them compete. He probably has a dirty trick or two up his sleeve, right?

Elsewhere in “Quiz Show”: “Determined to give Frank a second chance, Archie gives him a job at Andrews Construction,” “Veronica and Cheryl team up for an unlikely business venture” and “Kevin’s date with a new suitor takes a strange and unexpected turn.”

