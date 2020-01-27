9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek: Owen and Dustin's Fight Takes a Sickening Turn

It’s honestly kind of incredible how many sharp turns there are in this 90-second clip from tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8/7c). The scene may begin as an awkward, presumed-drunken encounter between Owen and Dustin, the man Michelle blames for her sister’s disappearance, but it ends as something quite different.

“I know there’s been bad blood between you guys, and I’ve got to be honest, I’m kind of on your side,” Rob Lowe‘s character says in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek. “She’s definitely got that thing. My ex-wife had it. … The first ex-wife. … Actually, both of my ex-wives had it to a degree, but for sure the first one.”

Without giving too much away, let’s just say that Owen’s approach to the situation gets pretty aggressive and… sickening? I’ll let you watch the clip for yourself to find out what that means.

Regardless of his questionable methods, Owen is really just trying to open the doors of communication between Dustin and Michelle. “Tell her what you know, or what you don’t know,” Owen says. “But talk to her.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Owen’s intense interaction with Dustin from Monday’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the 9-1-1 spinoff thus far.