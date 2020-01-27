NCIS Vet Scottie Thompson Heads to NCIS: LA, But in a Very Different Role

RELATED STORIES Inside Line: Scoop on NCIS: LA's Hetty and More

You can add Scottie Thompson to the ever-growing club of actors who have played multiple roles in the NCIS multiverse.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Thompson — who in multiple NCIS arcs has played Jeanne Benoit, a doctor/arms dealer’s daughter/sometime DiNozzo girlfriend — will guest-star on a springtime episode of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles.

On the NCIS spinoff, however, Thompson will not be playing Jeanne but Sarah Raines, an agent for the Defense Intelligence Agency who is working on a highly classified mission to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena sightings (which I am going to dub UFOs). “Confident, all-business and a bit cynical,” Agent Raines is reluctant to reveal information about her DIA work to the NCIS team after her superior goes missing.

In addition to her intermittent NCIS appearances from 2006 to 2016, Thompson’s TV credits include arcs on 12 Monkeys and Graceland, plus episodes of Training Day, Zoo, Grey’s Anatomy, The Blacklist and Castle. On the bigger screen, she recently starred opposite David Krumholtz (Numb3rs), Thomas Jane (Hung) and Bridget Moynihan (Blue Bloods) in the indie Crown Vic, which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and now has gone digital.

After dodging the Super Bowl and then the Oscars over the coming weeks, NCIS: Los Angeles resumes Season 11 on Sunday, Feb. 16 with the episode “Commitment Issues,” in which the team investigates the murder of a Naval warfare engineer at a spoken poetry event, while Callen asks Nell to assist him in a worldwide search for Anna Kolchek. (Get in line, buddy!)

