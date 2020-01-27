Ratings: Grammys Nearly Steady vs. 2019, Draws 18.7 Million Total Viewers

CBS’ broadcast of the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday night delivered 18.7 million total viewers and a 5.4 rating (per fast finals), down just 6 and 4 percent from last year while delivering this TV season’s most watched and highest rated entertainment program. That said, that demo number marks an all time low for the show, falling below last year’s 5.6 demo rating. (The 2006 Grammys has the smallest audience: 17 mil.)

Elsewhere, per fast nationals….

THE CW | Batwoman (870K/0.2) and Supergirl (965K/0.2) each added viewers while steady in the demo — with the former improving on last week’s audience low and the latter equaling its second-largest non-crossover audience of the season.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World (2.2 mil/0.4) was down sharply from last year.

ABC | A last-minute Kobe Bryant news special did 2.5 mil and a 0.5, leading out of reruns.

