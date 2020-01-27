Better Call Saul Video: Saul Goodman Is Open for Business in Season 5 Footage

RELATED STORIES Better Call Saul Renewed for Sixth — and Final — Season at AMC

Better Call Saul Renewed for Sixth — and Final — Season at AMC Better Call Saul Season 5 Gets 2-Night Premiere in February — See First Photos

Better Call Saul fans, if you find yourself in need of a lawyer in the Albuquerque area, we might have a (new) name for you.

AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel returns for Season 5 next month, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at fresh footage from the season, including our first extended look at Jimmy’s transformation into sleazy attorney Saul Goodman. In the video above, we see Jimmy reassuring Kim that “this is the way… it’s gonna work” — she doesn’t look too reassured, though — before taking on a slew of new criminal clients and announcing on live TV that the newly christened Saul Goodman is here to protect citizens from “injustices of every kind.”

The first-look video also includes commentary from Saul cast members and producers, and star Bob Odenkirk admits, “I want to see him be Saul Goodman, and I want him get into a lot of trouble… and he gets into a lot of trouble.” (With that, we see Jimmy ominously trapped in the back seat of a car with the door locks removed.) The transformation has series co-creator Vince Gilligan concerned about what it means for Jimmy’s romance with Kim: “I’m kinda worried where their relationship is headed this year.”

We also learn that Mike is working as “a hired gun” for Gus Fring in Season 5, according to Jonathan Banks, and Nacho is getting “squeezed” by the ascent of Lalo Salamanca, played by new series regular Tony Dalton. (Plus, we see Hector Salamanca dinging that bell of his.) Get ready for plenty of “life-and-death situations,” Odenkirk warns, when Season 5 of Saul premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c on AMC.

Press PLAY above for a first look at Better Call Saul‘s new season, and then hit the comments to share your Season 5 predictions.