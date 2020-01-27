Arrow Boss Previews Felicity and Mia's 'Meaningful' Reunion in Series Finale

Arrow‘s Felicity and Mia are certainly well acquainted with each other in the future, but present day Mom will meet her grown-up offspring for the first time in this Tuesday’s series finale (The CW, 9/8c).

As seen in the official photos from the episode, mother and daughter (played by returning original cast member Emily Bett Rickards and Season 7 addition Katherine McNamara) are side by side at Oliver’s funeral, paving the way for an unusual and powerful family reunion/”reunion.” (Exactly how Mia, who we last saw in 2040 in the backdoor spinoff pilot, returns to 2020 is explained early in the episode.)

The aforementioned encounter represents “a lot of wish fulfillment for a few reasons,” showrunner Beth Schwartz previewed at a Monday press screening. For starters, as “a parent — and I’m a new parent — seeing your child in their adult self is really crazy.”

The sight is also “amazing” for Felicity because she’s “proud of who [Mia] became as a woman, [while] also honoring her father’s legacy,” Schwartz continued. So while the first meeting is “not, obviously, under great circumstances, because they’re at Oliver’s funeral,” it nonetheless is “a very meaningful moment in their lives.”

The series ender will also bring closure to several fan favorites, from past and present, while leaving their stories with the sense that life goes on.

“It was really important to me and [Arrowverse EP] Marc [Guggenheim] to honor all of our characters,” Schwartz shared. “We spent a lot of time in the room brainstorming endings for all our characters, whether they were series regulars in Season 8 or they were series regulars in Season 1. We really wanted to give everyone a satisfying ending, so that you could envision what their lives would be like after the show was over.”