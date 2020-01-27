Arrow's 25 Best Fight Scenes Ever — From the Pilot to, Yes, the Series Finale

In addition to spawning an entire superhero universe on The CW, Arrow‘s accomplishments include bringing weekly close-quarters clashes to broadcast TV, as Oliver Queen and friends faced off against all manner of foes.

On the occasion of Arrow‘s series finale (titled “Fadeout” and airing Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9/8c, following a one-hour preview special), TVLine invited stunt coordinator-turned-producer and director James Bamford — who this season alone has helmed the premiere, the action-packed “Purgatory,” and the series finale itself — to survey the 170 episodes gone by and offer up his list of the Top 25 Fights.

Just as Oliver regularly came out on top in myriad skirmishes, Bamford rose to the task. That said, “It was very difficult to narrow it down to these fights alone, as I hold several others near and dear to me from the past eight years,” he shared.

In the attached gallery (click here for direct access), we have rounded up GIFs from every memorable past melee to help illustrate Bam’s picks and behind-the-scenes anecdotes — which range from the superhero drama’s pilot episode to, yes, a meaningfully epic sequence from the yet-to-air series finale.

Check out Bam’s Top 25 — the images alone are guaranteed to trigger many a fond memory of seismic scuffles — and then offer up your own favorite fights in the comments section.

