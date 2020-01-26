Quotes of the Week: This Is Us, Picard, The Bold Type, Arrow, SNL and More

With the Grammy Awards set to air in just a few hours, it seems only appropriate that we should honor the music — er, TV dialogue, that is — that we loved hearing this week.

Fortunately, our Quotes of the Week feature is the perfect place to do so, recognizing the best bon mots, zingers and one-liners from the past seven days of television — and our latest compilation is especially jam-packed. Quotes of the Week for Jan. 19, 2020

This time around, we’ve got a notable change to Jean-Luc Picard’s drink order on the latest Star Trek series, a trip to the emergency room that left Vanderpump Rules cast members puzzled, some appreciation for Brangelina on This Is Us and a negative review of Doctor Who, courtesy of Perfect Harmony.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Legends of Tomorrow, The Conners, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, plus sound bites from The Bold Type, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Good Place and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!