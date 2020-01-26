Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart Reveals the Inside Joke He Slipped Into the Series Premiere: 'I Wrote That!'

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard — Grade the Premiere!

Say it ain’t so, Jean-Luc!

Patrick Stewart made his triumphant return as former Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard this week, and Thursday’s series premiere included a nod to Next Generation fans… with a sly twist. At home on his French vineyard, Jean-Luc approached the replicator, and we expected to hear him order his usual beverage of choice: “Tea, Earl Grey, hot.” Except this time, the aging Jean-Luc ordered, “Tea, Earl Grey… decaf.”

As it turns out, Jean-Luc’s newfound aversion to caffeine — maybe he doesn’t like to stay up too late? — came straight from the mind of the actor who has portrayed him for several decades now. “That was my line!” Stewart tells TVLine, giggling with pride. “My joke. I wrote that!” (Stewart also serves as an executive producer on Picard, and has worked with the writers to shape the series’ narrative.)

“I just thought the fans would really, really enjoy that,” Stewart adds with a smile. “They expect ‘tea, Earl Grey, hot,’ but instead they get ‘tea, Earl Grey, decaf.'” Well, at least we know Jean-Luc’s afternoon nap won’t be disturbed.

Will you stick around to see Episode 2 of Star Trek: Picard next week, Trek fans? And did you spot any other Easter eggs in the premiere?