The Undoing Trailer: Nicole Kidman's Perfect Life Unravels in HBO Thriller

Big Little Lies‘ Nicole Kidman is trading Monterey for Manhattan in HBO’s forthcoming six-episode limited series The Undoing. The cabler on Friday dropped the first trailer for the dramatic thriller, which reunites Kidman with her BLL writer/EP David E. Kelley and finds the duo back in somewhat familiar territory thematically (i.e. a privileged, seemingly perfect existence comes undone).

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing stars Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a Manhattan power couple whose idyllic life is rocked by “a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations,” per the series’ official logline. “Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.”

The cast also includes Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe and Donald Sutherland. Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) directed all six episodes.

Check out first Undoing trailer above and then hit the comments with your snappy judgements.